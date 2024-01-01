Crash blocking lanes on I-20EB in Cobb County near Six Flags

6:30 A.M.

A crash is blocking several lanes on Interstate 20 eastbound near Six Flags Parkway. Police have not released any details.

All lanes have reopened on I-20WB near Holmes Drive.

5:30 A.M.

A serious injury crash has been reported on Interstate 20 westbound near Holmes Drive.

All lanes were blocked as of 5:30 a.m., resulting in heavy delays.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route such as Highway 78.

