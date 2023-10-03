Hit-and-run investigation shuts down I-20 westbound near Downtown Connector

An investigation into a hit-and-run accident shut down all westbound lanes of Interstate 20 near the Downtown Connector Tuesday morning.

Atlanta Police say the crash happened on I-20 westbound at Windsor Street and Spring Street shortly before 6 a.m.

While police have not shared details about the crash, officers say they shut down the interstate while they worked to gather evidence about the hit-and-run accident.

After more than an hour at the scene, police reopened the interstate to traffic

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.