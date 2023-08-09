Fatal crash shuts down all lanes on I-675 South in Clayton County

article

A fatal crash has shut down all southbound lanes of Interstate 675 in Clayton County.

The crash happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. on I-675 southbound at Ellenwood Road and Forest Parkway.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the crash and saw multiple patrol vehicles blocking the lanes and officers setting up crime scene tape and putting up tarps.

At around 7:30 a.m., the Clayton County Police Department posted that the crash is fatal.

Georgia Department of Transportation officials estimate that it will be hours before the wreck is cleared.

Drivers should expect heavy delays and use State Routes 23 and 42 as alternate routes around the crash.

