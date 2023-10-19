Tow truck driver dies after being struck on I-575 in Cherokee County

article

A local tow truck driver was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 575 on Thursday afternoon, according to Woodstock police.

The incident happened around 1:10 p.m. just south of Exit 11, and caused traffic delays.

The southbound lanes were shut down between Exit 9 and 11, but as of 3:10 p.m. traffic was moving in the left lane.

The identity of the tow truck driver has not yet been released.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

