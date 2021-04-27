GDOT: Crash cleared on I-85 southbound in Gwinnett

article

UPDATE at 10:22 a.m.: Officials said the major crash on Interstate 85 southbound in Gwinnett County was cleared.

There have been no updates regarding injuries.

The Georgia Department of Transportation reported speeds were returning to normal at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Georgia Department of Transportation said a major crash closed all southbound lanes on Interstate 85 past Beaver Ruin Road in Gwinnett County.

The estimated time to clear the wreck is unknown.

Advertisement

GDOT urges drivers to take alternate routes.

There was no word of injuries at the time of the accident.

GDOT reported delays past the Georgia Highway 316 split at 10 a.m.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.