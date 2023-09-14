Crash blocks several lanes on GA-400 in Fulton County

article

Traffic is backing up along GA-400 due to a wreck.

According to Georgia Department of Transportation, the crash happened in the southbound lanes before Haynes Bridge Road.

Three out of four lanes are currently blocked.

It's unclear how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.

Multiple emergency vehicles could be seen responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates. If you have photos or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.