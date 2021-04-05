Crane tips, tears hole in roof of SW Atlanta warehouse

article

Firefighters said a crane removing an HVAC unit tipped over tearing a hole in the roof of an empty warehouse on Monday evening.

It happened a little after 7 p.m. at a building located at 311 Whitehall Street. Atlanta Fire Rescue said a 120 mobile crane was attempting to remove the HVAC unit when it tipped over towards the building.

Photos shared by firefighters on Twitter showing the crane tipped on its side.

A crane falls onto a building in Atlanta on April 5, 2021. (Atlanta Fire Rescue)

A third photo taken on the roof shows a bend in the crane.

A crane falls onto a building in Atlanta on April 5, 2021. (Atlanta Fire Rescue)

Another photo shows inside the warehouse where a section of the roof collapsed inside, leaving wires, insulation, and pieces of the structuring dangling down below.

A crane falls onto a building in Atlanta on April 5, 2021. (Atlanta Fire Rescue)

No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

