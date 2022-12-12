Coweta County man charged with child sexual exploitation

Federal and local authorities in Coweta County have arrested a 38-year-old man on charges of child exploitation.

Investigators say the Department of Homeland Security is the lead agency on the case. Deputies say they assisted in the arrest of Tommy James Blevins.

Federal agents and Coweta County deputies raided a home on Nectarine Drive on Dec. 7. Investigators say they seized all of Tommy Blevins electronic devices and hard drives.

Coweta County’s deputy assigned to the GBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children's Unit was involved in the filing charges against Blevins after federal agents intercepted eight images of children.

According to jail documents, Blevins is an automotive mechanic at a Coweta County car repair business.

Jason Leland Daugherty

This is the second such arrest in Coweta County in the past month. In November, deputies arrested 42-year-old Jason Leland Daugherty. Investigators said the Sharpsburg man is married and is employed as a plumber.