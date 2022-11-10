Coweta County Sheriff's new internet crimes against children unit makes first arrest

A Coweta County plumber has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Jason Leland Daugherty, 42, of Sharpsburg, downloaded child pornography through social media, investigators with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office say.

Coweta County Sheriff Lenn Wood says his Crime Suppression Unit investigator assigned full-time to combat internet crimes against children helped to make the arrest, the first since that assignment.

"Very scary case in that this man who was buying and selling child pornography," the sheriff said.

The GBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit alerted Coweta Sheriff’s deputies that Daugherty had allegedly downloaded child pornography through social media.

Daugherty, who is married, had his computer and other electronic devices seized. Investigators say if a forensic analysis find more evidence of child porn on those devices, more charges are possible.

"We’re going to aggressively go after these people to stop them. We might not be able to stop it nationwide, but we can do our part here in Coweta County, to make sure our kids are safe," the sheriff said.

Daugherty has been charged with four counts of possession of child pornography and child exploitation.