Newnan man arrested for multiple internet sex crimes involving children

Investigators working in the Coweta County Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received a cyber tip from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation about possible child sexual abuse materials.

They said that tip led to the arrest of Juan Hall Vasquez, a 23-year-old Newnan man.

Deputies said they discovered Vasquez had 46 videos of children engaged in sex acts.

"They were able to track down the IP address, the address and the offender in this case and take out warrants on him," said Sgt. Toby Nix from the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office. "He was pretty quickly arrested."

Juan Hall Vasquez (Credit: Coweta County Jail)

Investigators say after obtaining arrest warrants for 12 counts of felony child exploitation, authorities captured Vasquez when deputies were called to an unrelated event in which Vasquez was involved.

After learning he had active warrants involving child pornography, deputies transported him to the Coweta County Jail.

A judge denied bond in first court appearance.

Investigators say they now have search warrants for all of his computer and mobile devices. Depending on what they find, more charges are possible.