Woman recovering after crashing motorcycle during high-speed pursuit

Investigators have released the dash cam video of a high-speed motorcycle chase that traversed several jurisdictions and reached speeds of over 120 mph.

It started along Interstate 85 in Coweta County. A deputy clocked a motorcycle speeding early Thursday morning and attempted to pull the motorcyclist over, but they refused. The rider would instead take law enforcement officers from several jurisdictions on a wild chase through multiple cities and two counties.

"Given the duration and distance of this pursuit covered, and the multiple agencies and jurisdictions that were involved, it was dangerous for officers or anyone on the roadway at that time," said Investigators Toby Nix, Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

At one point, the chase went the wrong way at a highway entrance ramp. The motorcycle rider did eventually correct themselves before entering the highway in the opposite direction.

Dash cam video shows a motorcyclist going the wrong way on the off-ramp from I-85 on July 14, 2022. (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

The Georgia State Patrol eventually joined the chase. Troopers, officers, and deputies from various agencies tried multiple times to box the motorcyclist in, but each time failed. Instead, the rider would slip around their vehicles.

However, their final attempt to box the rider in resulted in the motorcycle going into the grass and losing traction. The motorcyclist lost control of the bike and wiped out.

"They tried multiple times to box in and bring a safe conclusion to this chase and fortunately that did happen," said Investigator Nix.

Dash cam video shows the end of a high-speed chase on July 14, 2022. (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

It was only then they discovered the rider was a woman, something which law enforcement officials said is rare in cases like this. They have not yet released her name.

She was badly injured and medics rushed her to an area hospital.

Coweta County deputies said they expect to file charges when she recovers.