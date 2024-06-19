Coweta County fatal fire: Newnan police accepting gift cards for family

article

The Newnan Police Department is asking anyone who still wants to help the Bonner family in Newnan who lost 6 members to a devastating early morning house fire on Macedonia Road to make donations in the form of gift cards.

According to a Facebook post by the police department, the family has received an abundance of certain items.

The Newnan Times-Herald reports that the family's immediate needs have been fulfilled not just once, but 5 times over, according to a family friend. The Macedonia Baptist Church has been inundated with donations of clothing, diapers, wipes, bottles, cribs and swings, toys, toothpaste, towels and more.

A GoFundMe page for the family has received more than $45,000. Note: FOX5 Atlanta does not vet or endorse any GoFundMe accounts. Donate at your own risk.

The family friend also told the newspaper that the youngest children who survived the fire have been released from the hospital. Five people survived the fire.

PREVIOUS STORY: Coweta County fatal fire: Family in house fire that killed 6 identified

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Six people, including 3 children, were killed in the fire on June 17. Their names have not been released, but the deceased are a couple in their 70s, a 36-year-old woman, and three boys ages 13, 12 and 6.

The police department says that gift cards can be dropped off to them. The State Farm Insurance office off of Hospital Road and Macedonia Baptist Church are also accepting gift cards.