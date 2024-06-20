Coweta County fatal fire: Fire started in garage, fire commissioner says

article

The massive fire that destroyed a home, killed 6 family members and injured 5 others in Coweta County on June 17 appears to have started in the home's garage, according to the Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire.

"Out of the 11 occupants, five were able to escape and were transported to Grady Hospital for treatment," said Commissioner King. "The remaining occupants were declared deceased on scene. Upon initial examination, the fire appears to have started in the garage area of the structure. This fire remains under investigation, though we do not suspect any foul play at this time."

The fire started at approximately 4:48 a.m. Upon arrival, the fire department found approximately half of the structure on fire.

The six fatalities included an elderly man and woman, both 74; a 36-year-old woman; and three boys, ages 13, 12 and 6.

Five additional family members were transported to a local hospital. A family friend recently told the local newspaper that the youngest children who survived the fire have been released from the hospital.

The deceased have not been identified by officials, but they have been identified by neighbors and others as the family of Oscar and Kayla Bonner.

Many members of the community have stepped up to help the family since the fire.

Macedonia Baptist Church has been accepting donations.

On Wednesday, the Newnan Police Department posted a message on Facebook saying that the family didn't need any more material things, but gift cards would be useful in the future.