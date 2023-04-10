Community raises funds for Georgia deputy injured in chain-reaction crash

A Coweta County Sheriff says one of his deputy is recovering after a truck cut off his patrol car on the interstate, causing it to flip over and eject him.

Sheriff Lenn Wood says it was a chain-reaction accident. Deputy Braelyn Dozier was seriously injured and another motorist died.

The 24-year-old deputy was ejected and ended up on the interstate. A truck driver stopped and pulled him to safety. It was a good thing he did because seconds later, the accident scene caused a series of collisions which claimed one driver’s life and most certainly would have killed the vulnerable deputy laying on the pavement.

Witnesses reported a box truck cut off the deputy’s car and caused him to swerve.

The sheriff says the driver of a Toyota could not stop in time for the accident and ran into the back of a truck. He was killed.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating and is searching for the box truck driver who apparently started the multi-vehicle accident.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office would like to show its gratitude to the other truck driver who saved the deputy.

A fundraising effort to help the deputy and his family has been started. More information can be found on that at the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.