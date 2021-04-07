Coweta County deputies release body camera video of deadly high-speed chase

Investigators have released a video of the chase of two suspects over the weekend. Two suspects fled from authorities and led them on a chase in Coweta County on Friday evening, officials said. Deputies said the suspects ended up being involved in a deadly accident in Fulton County.

Driver Jamaal Willis-Powell, 30, of Covington, and passenger Jasmine Simone Hayes, 28, of Palmetto, were killed in a crash after losing control and slamming into a tree near Fayetteville Road and Taylor Circle. Hayes was ejected from the vehicle while the driver had to be cut free of the mangled wreckage.

Just minutes before, the pair were running from Coweta County deputies. Investigators said Willis-Powell had outstanding warrants for felony burglary out of Gwinnett County and Hayes was wanted by Palmetto police on obstruction, theft by receiving, and a weapons charge.

A still from body cam video released by deputies of a chase that ended in a deadly crash in Coweta County on April 2, 2021. (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

The chase began around 8:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Collinsworth and Weldon roads. Two deputies spotted the Kia Forte with a burned-out headline passed them, according to a Coweta County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Deputies said they started to follow the car, but it wasn’t until the suspect's vehicle illegally passed a car stopped at a red light and turned onto Collinsworth Road that deputies tried to stop them.

Deputies said their body cam video shows the car speeding up and taking evasive maneuvers not to be pulled over by the deputies. At one point, the car was in the opposite lane passing other cars.

Although it only lasted about two miles, speeds reached about 70 mph in a 45-mph zone heading towards the Fulton County line. After about a minute and 41 seconds, it was all over. Deputies said the couple crashed into a tree just across the county line.

This is not the first time the couple has sped away from law enforcement. The Palmetto Police Department said the pair were suspects in a burglary of a gas station. Police said officers spotted the suspects, but lost them as they fled the scene.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the incident which is standard practice for any high-speed chase in the county.

