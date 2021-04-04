Police chase in Coweta County ends in double-fatal crash

Two suspects fled from authorities and led them on a chase in Coweta County on Friday evening, officials said, and the chase ended in a double-fatal accident.

Authorities said a 30-year-old man and 28-year-old woman died in Fulton County after leading Coweta County Sheriff's Officers on a pursuit.

Officials said two patrol cars were stationed on an Interstate 85 exit near Weldon Road when a car with a defective headlight passed them. A patrol car followed and the suspect's vehicle illegally passed a car stopped at a red light then turned onto Collinsworth Road, officials said.

A deputy triggered their blue lights and sirens, but the suspect passed cars by crossing double yellow lines, officials said.

Authorities said the 1.7-mile pursuit reached speeds of 70 mph in a 45-mph zone as it was approaching Fulton County.

Coweta deputies lost sight of the suspect's vehicle but discovered it later near Fayetteville Road and Blossom Street in Fulton County. Officials said both occupants died when the car crashed into a tree, officials said.

Authorities said the driver had multiple warrants from the Gwinnett County Police Department and the passenger was wanted by the Palmetto Police Department.

The pursuit lasted approximately one minute and 41 seconds.

