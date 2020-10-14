Coweta County deputies arrest 2 for ID theft after traffic stop

Investigators found social security cards, driver's licenses, and 18 stolen credit cards in a bust they hope will solve several identity theft cases.

Coweta County deputies bust an alleged identity theft ring during a traffic stop last week.

The car was pulled over for speeding.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

After smelling marijuana, investigators said the deputy decided to search the vehicle.

Authorities said they found stolen ID cards, a credit card scanner programmer, and magnetic strip reader, and a handgun with an extended magazine.

Advertisement

Two passengers are charged with crimes relating to identity fraud.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.