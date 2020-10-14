Expand / Collapse search

Coweta County deputies arrest 2 for ID theft after traffic stop

By
Published 
Coweta County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Identity theft ring in Coweta County

Authorities said a recent traffic stop on I-85 lead to the recovery of several victim's information.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators found social security cards, driver's licenses, and 18 stolen credit cards in a bust they hope will solve several identity theft cases.

Coweta County deputies bust an alleged identity theft ring during a traffic stop last week.

The car was pulled over for speeding.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

After smelling marijuana, investigators said the deputy decided to search the vehicle.

Authorities said they found stolen ID cards, a credit card scanner programmer, and magnetic strip reader, and a handgun with an extended magazine.

Two passengers are charged with crimes relating to identity fraud.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.