Iconic restaurant featured in 'The Vampire Diaries' reopens after ductwork falls on patrons

Several people were injured Monday evening after a ductwork inside an iconic Covington restaurant fell on patrons.

It happened at the Mystic Grill Restaurant located at 1116 Clark Street in Covington. The popular eatery was made popular by the CW series "The Vampire Diaries" which ran for eight seasons ending in 2017.

One person was seriously injured and three others suffered minor injuries, the Covington Fire Department said. Medics rushed only one person to the hospital. The rest were treated at the scene.

Fire crews determined the no portion of the ceiling fell during the incident, only the exposed ductwork.

"We are saddened by the incident at Mystic Grill last evening and hope everyone affected is doing well," the restaurant wrote in part on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

Inspectors cleared the restaurant to be reopened on Tuesday.

"We will be serving lunch and dinner today with our regular hours of operation," the restaurant wrote.

Mystic Grill Restaurant as seen on "The Vampire Diaries"

In much the same way that Senoia is synonymous with "The Walking Dead," Covington is a draw for fans of "The Vampire Diaries" with the restaurant being its centerpiece. It even has hosted stars from the show, most recently Zach Roerig who played Matt Donovan. He hosted a special dinner this past Saturday.

The restaurant is also very much a part of the community, hosting several fundraisers and special events. In January 2019, the restaurant hosted a special birthday fundraiser for Covington Police Officer Matt Cooper, who was shot and critically wounded in the line of duty less than a year earlier. It even named a burger after him.

The building reportedly also survived a fire in 2012.