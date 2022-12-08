Police: Pedestrian killed by vehicle in DeKalb County hit-and-run crash

article

DeKalb County police are searching for a driver in a deadly hit-and-run Wednesday night a local intersection.

Officials tell FOX 5 the deadly collision happened just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Covington Highway and DeKalb Medical Parkway.

Police arriving at the scene found the body of a man in his 30s near the road.

According to investigators, the victim was crossing the street when a car hit him.

The vehicle did not stop at the scene.

Investigators have released the identity of the victim and are working to determine what kind of vehicle was involved in the deadly crash.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, contact the DeKalb County Police Department.