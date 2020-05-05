COVID-19 viral and antibody testing sites in East Point

Officials in East Point have announced new COVID-19 viral and antibody testing sites.

You can now visit the following locations through May 14:

Chapelhill Church : 4330 Washington Road (May 5, 1-3 p.m.)

Downtown Commons : 2757 East Point Street (May 6 & May 13, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

East Point City Annex : 3121 Norman Berry Drive (Monday, May 11, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church : 2670 Hogan Road (Thursday, May 14, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Impact Church: 2323 Sylvan Road (May 7 & May 8, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

Testing will be available to determine if you have the infection or if you previously had the infection (antibody).

For all sites, testing will be free for anyone without insurance as well as for people with Medicare or Medicaid.

No appointment is needed, but you can pre-register here for faster testing.

