COVID-19 trial vaccine volunteer thrives after second injection

While Norman Hulme shelters in place working from home as a graphic artist for Emory University, he takes comfort knowing the injections, the multiple blood draws and every note in his daily journal could make a big difference in the fight against the COVID-19.

"To be able to participate in a trial vaccine was really important to me. The ultimate goal is to have a vaccine that everybody can use," Hulme told FOX 5's Portia Bruner.

One month and two injections into the 14-month-long Emory COVID-19 vaccine trial, Hulme said he's more than willing to log every step of his journey. Monday, at the Emory Hope Clinic, he received the second of two injections necessary to determine whether participants develop antibodies.

"It's kind of like getting a flu shot they just put it in the arm of your choice and then observe you for an hour afterward to make sure there's no immediate reaction. I have to keep a diary of any other things like pains or headaches or any nausea," said Hulme, who has not experienced any side effects following his two injections.

The 65-year-old Decatur man is one of the first Americans to test this experimental vaccine against the coronavirus. Researchers first gave it to a small group of younger adults in March. The Emory University graphic artist received his first injection in April with other men and women between the ages of 56 and 70.

"I think everybody has to do their part for this because really because it really does impact literally everyone in the world.

Emory, Kaiser Permanente Washington and the Vaccine Research Center at the NIH are testing this experimental vaccine made by the biotech Moderna. The vaccine uses genetic material from that “spike” protein on the surface of this coronavirus to help the immune system recognize and fight the deadly virus.

"This is really our ‘World War.’ this is really our moment as people and global citizens and I think everyone needs to do their part wherever they can fit in and this little bit seemed to be what I could do with this point in time," said Hulme has who not contracted coronavirus.