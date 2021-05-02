COVID-19 cases prompt Riverdale elementary school to end year virtually, district says

A Clayton County elementary school will revert to virtual learning for the remainder of the school year due to a cluster of COVID-19 cases, the district announced Saturday.

Clayton County Public Schools announced Harper Elementary School in Riverdale will pivot to remote learning, beginning Monday.

The CCPS school year ends on May 25.

Officials said the district is following safety protocols by sanitizing classrooms and other possible affected areas in the school.

CCPS officials are making operations decisions as they relate to COVID-19 infection on a case-by-case basis

COVID-19 case data from the Georgia Department of Public Health says Clayton County has recorded 599 total cases in the previous two weeks or 196 cases per 100,000 people. That's a slight uptick from the previous two-week stretch in which there were 177 cases per 100,000 residents.

Advertisement

The Georgia DPH notes there is sometimes a delay in COVID-19 case data depending on the testing site or facility.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.