COVID-19 cases in Georgia fall short of record high to end 2021

Reported cases of COVID-19 in Georgia fell just shy of the recent record, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

DPH reported more than 24,000 total cases for the second consecutive day on Dec. 31. The 7-day moving average for total cases reached a record high of 15,567.4.

The final report of total COVID-18 cases in 2021 shy of doubling the volume of positive tests seen at the pandemic's previous peak in September 2021, when the high was 12,305.

LIVE MAP: TRACKING COVID-19 IN GEORGIA

Georgia's pattern mimics the COVID-19 surge seen across the U.S. as the contagious omicron variant spreads.

The seven-day moving average for deaths in Georgia was 26.7 on the final day of 2021 after officials reported 18 people died from complications with COVID-19.

The figure is shy of the state's highest seven-day average peak of 117.7 from January 2021. Reported COVID-19 deaths in Georgia have steadily risen since one death was reported on Nov. 28, 2021.

Georgia's hospitals report overwhelming numbers of COVID-19 patients. Metro Atlanta's six major health care systems issued a joint statement urging people to help in mitigating unnecessary emergency room visits and to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Emory Healthcare, Grady Health System, Northeast Georgia Health System, Piedmont Healthcare and Wellstar Health System signed on to the statement on Wednesday evening saying they are "experiencing a staggering surge in adults and children with COVID-19 symptoms and diagnoses."

A limited supply of Merck and Pfizer oral antiviral treatments for COVID-19 have made their way to select retail pharmacies in Georgia, the Georgia Department of Public Health said. More allocations are expected in the weeks ahead.

School districts in Georgia are instituting new guidance and pivoting instruction plans to begin the second semester.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE