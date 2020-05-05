Councilman: Allowing homeless to hang out at Atlanta airport posed a COVID-19 health risk

Amid the viral outbreak, a councilman says allowing homeless to hang out at the airport posed a significant health risk.

That is the assessment of Antonio Brown, a young politician who at one time lived that lifestyle.

Atlanta's mayor has committed millions in public and private funds to support short and long-term alternatives to airport police having to physically remove the homeless in the early morning hours before travelers arrived.

"This is a personal fight for me," Brown said the day after he got Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and his colleagues to approve sweeping changes at the massive facility.

FOX 5 for more than a year exposed the problem of up to 300 people - mostly men - trying to live at the airport.

"It seems this problem has been with us forever," Brown said. "What we are doing right now can be contributed, in part, to COVID-19."

The homeless are being tested for the virus. They also are taken to hotels - one for positive individuals - the second what Brown calls "the healthy hotel."

Also, under the plan, approved by Atlanta City Council, there are counseling and other services aimed at getting the individuals back on their feet.

