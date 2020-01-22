Workers at Atlanta airport call for action to curb homeless problem

Workers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are calling for action to reduce the homeless problem at the airport.

For the first time, General Manager John Selden reported what he called "a rash of aggressive" behaviors, including homeless men being found with sharp items that can be used as weapons.

A longtime employee says it is evident some of the street people have mental issues.

"They urinate, defecate in public places even though we have plenty of restrooms," the worker said. "I understand they need help, but we are not set up for that".

Some homeless have been caught stealing luggage. Others are so bold they have come up to passengers in the food court and snatch what they are eating, according to a number of airport employees.

Selden told members of council the airport has a contract with a social service agency called HOPE. They make rounds every night and try and direct the individuals to shelters but they cannot force them to go.

The workers fear a potential confrontation between a violent homeless individual and police. They say they don't want to be in the middle of that should it occur.