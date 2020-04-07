Coronavirus outbreak's impact on testing for college

Students and educators around the country continue to adjust to virtual and online learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

As public-school districts and colleges were forced to adjust their 2020 academic calendar, some college students believe this year is now a wash. However, some education experts are optimistic.

“We’ve got to have faith in the system,” says Verdallia Turner, President of the Georgia Federation of Teachers.

Turner tells FOX 5, even though students of all ages are having to adjust to virtual learning during the coronavirus pandemic, she does not believe there will be long-term educational impacts.

“A lot of what children retain, they retain from outside experiences,” said Turner.

But some college students are not as confident.

“I signed up for classes for a reason,” said Tyler Moore, Kennesaw State University Sophomore. “Now that they are all online, I’m not as motivated.”

Some public school districts recognize the challenges of virtual learning and are ending the school year early, including Carrollton City Schools.

Not only has the state superintendent waived the mandate requiring public school districts to be in session for 180 days, but the University System of Georgia is also waiving the mandate requiring SAT and ACT for incoming freshman and transfer students.

“I wish I didn’t have to take the SAT and the ACT,” said Thadeus Frazier, Kennesaw State University Freshman.

Public colleges, including Kennesaw State, will accept students for the Summer and Fall 2020 semesters based on all other admission requirements. This includes required high school curriculum and other requested documents.

“It’s very unfair,” said Moore. “I feel like they could have come up with a way to take it online.”

Students who are not too far removed from their senior year are worried about the class of 2020 and their transition to college.

“It was hard enough without having all of this going on,” said Frazier. “I feel for them.”

But some education experts are optimistic.

“I do think our Georgia seniors will be ready for college,” said Turner.

