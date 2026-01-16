Atlanta group pushes to rename Old Wheat Street for Cornelius Taylor after deadly sweep

article

The Brief Legislation will be introduced Tuesday to rename Old Wheat Street in honor of Cornelius Taylor. Advocates demand permanent housing and an end to heavy machinery use in encampment sweeps. A "Week of Action" marks the one-year anniversary of Taylor being crushed by a city bulldozer.



Community members will gather at City Hall next week to introduce legislation to rename an Atlanta street in honor of Cornelius Taylor, a man killed one year ago when he was crushed by a bulldozer during a city-led encampment sweep.

What we know:

The Justice for Cornelius Taylor Coalition, along with partners such as AFSC Atlanta, is launching a "Week of Action, Service, and Memorial" starting Friday. The events mark the anniversary of the Jan. 16, 2025, incident and aim to provide aid to the unhoused while demanding changes to city eviction policies.

Community members gather near Ebenezer Baptist Church to mark the anniversary of Cornelius Taylor’s death in Atlanta, Friday, Jan. 16, 2026. (FOX 5)

Organizers said the week will culminate Tuesday, Jan. 20, at noon, when they plan to "Pack City Hall" for the introduction of a resolution to rename Old Wheat Street to Cornelius Taylor Street.

"This is about more than a name change," organizers said in a statement. "It’s about ensuring the city never forgets the consequences of treating unhoused people as disposable."

The backstory:

On Jan. 16, 2025, city crews arrived to clear an encampment at Old Wheat Street and Jackson Street NE. Alan Hall, who was living at the site, said a large truck began clearing the area without checking if tents were occupied.

"He was asleep," Hall said. "It was only after people started screaming... that this big truck just came to a stop. And then when it did, it was just too late."

Atlanta City Councilmember Kelsea Bond said the city initially placed a temporary moratorium on using heavy machinery during encampment sweeps, but that moratorium has since expired. Advocates are now pushing for permanent housing solutions and a community-oriented approach to homelessness.

What they're saying:

The tragedy has served as a catalyst for both personal change and political advocacy among those who knew Taylor.

"He wasn’t just a homeless young man. He was loved, he loved, and he had desires and goals as well. He wasn’t just the guy that got crushed," said Darlene Cheney, Taylor’s sister. "I’d like permanent housing for all. I don’t want to live in a tent. ... To have four walls, running water, electricity, I think the basic human rights aren't too much to ask for."

Alan Hall, a friend of Taylor, said the death changed his trajectory. "His life has given my life a purpose," Hall said. "To be honest with you, it has actually given my life a perfect purpose, you know? That's where my life was purposeless before."

Atlanta City Councilmember Kelsea Bond said the city's response was tied to Taylor's housing status. "I think that if Cornelius had not been houseless, I think there would have been a lot more noise from the city about his death and we should not treat people differently just because they are without permanent housing," Bond said.

The Justice for Cornelius Taylor Coalition issued a statement demanding systemic reform. "Cornelius Taylor should be alive today," the coalition said. "This week is about remembering him, caring for those still being harmed by these policies, and demanding that the City of Atlanta never allow this to happen again."

What's next:

Additional events include:

Saturday, Jan. 17: Food and clothing distribution at Welcome House from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 19: An MLK Day demonstration at 1 p.m. at the corner of Auburn Avenue and Jackson Street.

Tuesday, Jan. 20: A noon rally at Atlanta City Hall to support the street-renaming legislation.