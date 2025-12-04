Atlanta sleep out event honors man killed in homeless camp sweep

article

The Brief Atlanta coalition to host "Sleep Out – Speak Out" event honoring Cornelius Taylor Taylor was killed during a January sweep of a homeless encampment in Old Fourth Ward Participants will gather at John Wesley Dobbs Park, share testimonies and donate supplies



A coalition calling for "Justice for Cornelius Taylor" will host an event in Atlanta aimed at showing solidarity with people experiencing homelessness.

What we know:

Organizers are calling the gathering "Sleep Out, Speak Out," held in honor of Taylor, who was killed in January during an Atlanta city sweep of a homeless encampment along Old Wheat Street. Taylor was 46.

Today’s event will take place at John Wesley Dobbs Park and will feature testimonies from community members and advocates. Participants are invited to stay overnight or remain for only a few hours, and organizers are urging attendees to bring supplies for homeless residents, including blankets, sleeping bags, warm clothing, hand warmers and food.

RELATED STORIES

Big picture view:

The coalition says the event is intended to shine a light on ongoing concerns about how the city handles encampments and the treatment of unhoused people.