Cooling centers open in metro Atlanta during heat advisories

With temperatures soaring into the upper 90s and the Heat Index values over 100, metro Atlanta municipalities are trying to keep people outside cool and hydrated.

Atlanta will open a cooling center at the Old MLK Natatorium on Boulevard NE in Atlanta. The Atlanta cooling center will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. The colling center plans to provide water and light snacks.

DeKalb County officials announced recreation centers and libraries will be used as cooling centers throughout the heat advisories. The centers are open during business hours and said a list of recreation centers is online. Rec centers that will not have cooling centers include: Hamilton, Lucious Sanders and Midway recreation centers.

Cooling center missing from this story? Send a tip to newstipsatlanta@fox.com.