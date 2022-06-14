Georgia Heat Advisory: Index to pass 100s — again

A heat advisory is in effect in most of the state beginning at noon.

The National Weather Service said the heat advisory will remain in effect until 8 p.m.

Cleburne and Randolph counties in Alabama were already under an advisory on Tuesday morning, starting at around 4:22 a.m.

Another advisory covers almost the entire state of Georgia, except for the northeastern-most counties: Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County.

Temperatures in the morning were near 80 degrees. It was 79 degrees in Atlanta at 6 a.m.

By noon, the viewing area should be well into the 90s. The Heat Index may range from 105 to 110 during the hostest parts of the day at 4 p.m.

Scattered storms are possible, but won't serve to cool things down much.

Signs of heat stroke, heat exhaustion

Someone suffering from heat exhaustion, the less serious of the heat-related medical conditions, may exhibit:

Heavy sweating

Weakness

Cold, pale and clammy skin

possible fainting and vomiting

Heat stroke, which happens when an internal body temperature reaches 106 degrees, is more serious and has severe symptoms:

Hot, dry skin

Rapid and strong pulse

Possible unconsciousness, fainting

Working out in the heat

Even if you chose to work out this morning, it was close to 80 degrees before sunrise.

It's smart to take it easy outside and stay hydrated when performing any physical activity.