Police K-9 clears Conyers synagogue after bomb threat

The Way of Yah Synagogue in Conyers was evacuated and surrounding roadways were closed Thursday evening after a bomb threat.

Conyers Police say officers brought in bomb-sniffing dogs to the house of worship, located in the 1400 block of Old McDonough Highway.

Old McDonough Highway from behind Conyers Crossing to Iris Drive was shut down while offices conducted a thorough search.

Police say the area was cleared by the Conyers Police Explosive Detection K-9 and deemed "safe."

All roadways and building have since reopened.

The threat comes a month after the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta, located in Midtown, was the target of a separate bomb threat.

It also comes as unwanted antisemtic flyers continue to turn up in the driveways of residents across metro Atlanta.

