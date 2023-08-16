Midtown Atlanta roads reopen after bomb threat at Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta

Several roadways were shut down in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon after a bomb threat was called into the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta.

The call came in shortly before 3 p.m. to the Jewish community center in Midtown Atlanta.

The threat forced the closure and evacuation of the immediate are along Spring Street from 17th to 19th streets, according to Atlanta Police.

The threat is affecting a portion of the Atlanta campus of the Savannah College of Art and Design.

The location is a block south of the site of a 1958 bombing of the Hebrew Benevolent Congregation Temple.

