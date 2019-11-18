Controversial police arrest in Carrollton goes viral

Carrollton Police Deputy Chief Chris Dobbs shared body cam video from several Carrolton police officers who were dispersing a crowd when a brawl broke out in Adamson Square just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

The chief released the full video to the media Monday after people posted their own video clips online.

Some accused police of excessive force.

Chief Dobbs defended his officers' actions Monday.

He said police bodycam video clearly shows officers followed proper procedure when an officer struck one of the men who was fighting after the man reportedly failed to comply with officers' commands.

"You can hear them giving commands to 'Give him his hands, give him his hands' and, in the beginning, he was not. Once the strikes were delivered he did lay out and you see. His right hand goes forward and his other hand back and they were able to handcuff him without any other issues or problems."

Police said 23-year-old University of West Georgia student Timothy Lamar McClain was arrested and charged with obstruction of a police officer and disorderly conduct.

West Georgia college students and local NAACP leaders Horace Bearden and Tyran McKnight voiced the concerns of students who do believe Carrollton Police were overly aggressive. They claim it's not an isolated incident.

"This is something that happens all the time. This is not new. This is something that is reoccurring with the police department here in Carrollton", McKnight said.

Chief Dobbs told FOX 5 News his officers are not targeting students but do proactively patrol areas like Adamson Square where the department has experienced problems like loitering and fighting.

Just last week, the University of West Georgia hosted a forum for students, Carrollton Police and campus police to interact, address their concerns, and foster a better relationship between students and local law enforcement.