Demolition of controversial Aunt Fanny's Cabin has people talking

An historic, yet controversial, cabin in Smyrna has been demolished. The city says it was necessary. Those who are not happy the building was taken down showed up at Monday night's city council meeting.

"Sad, devastated, angry, the city taking the position to demolish an historic landmark," says Maryline Blackburn with the Coalition to Save Aunt Fanny's Cabin.

The Coalition to Save Aunt Fanny's Cabin says they cannot change what happened, but now want to be part of the plans as the city moves forward honoring Fanny Williams.

At one time, it was a popular restaurant that first opened in the 1940s. It attracted celebrities and tourists from across the country. It was named after Fanny Williams, a civil rights advocate who worked for the family that owned the restaurant.

Smyrna city leaders say the building needed to go. They say it was dilapidated. They also say it had an ugly past, portraying images that were derogatory to black people.

However, the Coalition to Save Aunt Fanny's Cabin fought to save it, saying it is part of history.

"You can't tell her story without the cabin, because this woman had one foot in the cabin and one outside, and she did magnificent things," says Blackburn.

The city says they would give it to anyone who wanted it, as long as they paid to move it. Someone took them up on the offer earlier this year, but plans fell through.

"The gentleman who was going to take it was unable to move it. We contacted the second person, she declined the cabin, so we went with our plan to demolish it at that point," says Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton.

City officials say they have a committee working on a way to honor Fanny Williams. At Monday night's city council meeting, members of the Coalition to Save Aunt Fanny's Cabin asked to be part of the committee.

"We have an interest in making sure her legacy is represented properly and it has an impact on the community, especially when it comes to education," says Blackburn.

The city dismissed their request.

"It's really not their decision to make," says Mayor Norton.

The mayor says there is already a talented task force in place and they have been working on a way to honor Fanny Williams in a significant way. He expects that group to submit their plans to the city council by the end of the year.