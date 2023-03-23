Construction worker finds body in pond near homes in Doraville

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting Doraville police after a man's body was found in a retention pond Monday morning.

According to Doraville police, the body was located by a construction worker around 11:50 a.m. off Carver Circle, not far from I-285.

The body has since been removed from the pond and is in the possession of the DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police investigate after a body was found in a pond near a Doraville apartment on March 23, 2023. (FOX 5)

So far, authorities have not said who the man is nor specified how he may have died.

The GBI says the Doraville Police Department is leading the investigation.

