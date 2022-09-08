Man caught on camera breaking into trucks at Stockbridge business, police say

article

Henry County police are searching for a man caught on camera breaking into multiple vehicles at a local business' parking lot.

Officials say shortly after midnight on Aug. 1, the unidentified suspect was seen entering multiple vehicles at the ComTech parking lot in Stockbridge, Georgia.

According to investigators, the man stole multiple items from the vehicles.

Police described the suspect as a man with a light beard and receding hairline who appeared to have been driving an older model Ford Ranger.

If you have any information that can help identify the suspect, call investigators at 770-288-7343, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.