Community members call on APS superintendent finalist to prioritize equity in schools

Officials with Atlanta Public Schools opened the floor for parents, teachers, and other school staff to get candid with its prospective new superintendent on Tuesday night.

The school system hosted its second of six town hall meetings scheduled ahead of a vote to officially select Tennessee educator Dr. Bryan Johnson for the position.

For some, it was the first time meeting Johnson, who was named the sole finalist last week.

"We want to really hear from this community… that’s the most important function that we have," Johnson told FOX 5.

From low reading and literacy rates in clusters with higher minority populations to equity in city schools, community members talked about problems they want to see solved under new leadership this upcoming school year.

"There are a lot of inconsistencies in the allocation of resources and accountability," one resident stated.

"We don’t feel like there’s a lot of equity in our community and that we’re getting what we need," NPU-Y Education Chair Monique Nunnally said during the meeting.

SEE ALSO: Who is Dr. Bryan Johnson?

Dr. Bryan Johnson (Atlanta Public Schools)

Johnson said he noticed similarities between APS and Hamilton County Schools in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he served as superintendent for four years.

"We’ve got to really got to dig in on why there are feelings of possibilities of lack of opportunity and access, so those things matter," he told FOX 5.

Though officials said Hamilton County Schools became the fastest-improving district in the state under his leadership, some questioned his record.

"The huge number of black students that were disciplined compared to white students…what were you not able to do there that you will be able to do here?" one resident asked.

Johnson talked about creating a chief equity officer during his time with Hamilton County Schools and restructuring the district’s student disciplinary action process.

"We talk about suspensions…suspension is not the answer," he said in response.

He also spoke about a need for ‘healing’ in community schools where student success has lagged.

It was a message community members felt on a personal level.

"Even after a pandemic, after a lot of social justice issues…Rayshard Brooks was killed across the street…we have a lot of repair for harm that has been done in our neighborhood and I really feel like a leader who addresses that on day one is the kind of leader I’m excited to work with," Nunnaly told Fox 5.

APS will hold four more town hall meetings with Dr. Johnson before the vote on July 8. The next town hall is June 27 at Benjamin E Mays High school.

See the full list of dates below: