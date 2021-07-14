Commissioner says proposed Development Authority changes are racist

article

A Fulton County commissioner blasted his colleagues at a commission board meeting on Wednesday, accusing them of being racist for calling the embattled Fulton County Development Authority into question over per diems.

Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. said the practice which has recently come under scrutiny, had been in place for years, but once Marty Turpeau, who is African-American, became chairman in November of last year, some of the commissioners wanted to reduce the per diem amounts and even demolish the Fulton County Development Authority altogether.

Arrington alleges nothing was ever questioned when white leadership was in place.

You don’t get in trouble. You’re trying to… You want to do development in south of I-20? Oh, no, we’re gonna run your name through the paper. We’re gonna run your name through the mud. Bulls---! Bulls---, again! Okay, that is exactly what this is. That is exactly what this is. Targeting people because of their race," Commissioner Arrington told the board.

Board Treasurer Sam Bacote also answered commissioners' questions about the controversial practices.

