'Come back to MARTA,' officials taking steps to increase ridership following drop-offs during pandemic

After experiencing a large decrease in ridership over the past two year, officials are sending out one resounding message, "Come back to MARTA."

MARTA ridership fell almost 75 percent at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. A recovery has begun, but it has been slow.

The transit agency's interim General Manager Collie Greenwood told the Atlanta City Council the "enclosed" environment of a rail car may be contributing to riders reluctance to return.

Prior to the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, MARTA reported an average of 4.5 Million trips on rail per month. But, it continues to be an uphill battle to see those former numbers come to a realization in 2022.

"I think we saw every major system around the country go through a decline in ridership," said Matt Westmoreland, a member of the council.

MARTA TO STOP ENFORCING MASK MANDATE

Greenwood explained his riders either found other ways to get around or, in some cases, are still working from home.

"We have to get them back," he said.

He assured the council that the stations and the cars are getting a facelift.

Greenwood also noted that maintenance crews are taking extra measure ensure bus, rail cars, and stations are thoroughly and properly sanitized.