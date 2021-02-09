Comcast to award $5 million dollars in grants to minority businesses

Sandtown Pub's sales dropped nearly 60 percent in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly a year later, owner Fredericka Jones says the South Fulton restaurant still isn't operating at full capacity.

"SuperBowl was a huge flop for us," said Jones. "We usually have all the tables full, the bars full, but not this year."

When the coronavirus pandemic hit back in March, several of dry cleaner Al Patel's customers began working from home.

"After the pandemic we haven't been able to get over 40 percent of regular business," Patel said. "It's been difficult just in general to get customers in the door."

Carriage Cleaners in East Point, like so many small businesses impacted by the pandemic, is struggling to stay afloat.

"We had to cut down our staff. We used to have 15 employees now we only have four," said Patel.

On Tuesday, Comcast Corporation announced the Comcast RISE Investment Fund is providing $5 million dollars in grants to hundreds of minority owned small businesses in five cities nationwide, including $1 million dollars in Atlanta.

Comcast's Alex Horwitz says the global media and technology company hopes to help those hardest hit by COVID-19.

"We think the $10,000 to support these businesses will go a long way because you've got so many businesses that are really on the ropes and really need this kind of help," said Horwitz.

Beginning on March 1-14, eligible minority-owned small businesses in Clayton, Cobb, Dekalb, Fulton, and Gwinnett counties can apply for a $10,000 grant. One hundres recipients will be selected from the metro-area.

Jones says a $10,000 grant would provide some relief.

"You think about it, you are down 50 percent in sales and you get a $10,000 grant, that's going to boost different things in your store that you need to do, payroll, alot of things, it helps alot," he said.

In addition to the business grants, Comcast is investing in community organizations, like the Atlanta Business League, Russell Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, the Atlanta MBDA Business Center at Georgia Tech and the Urban League of Greater Atlanta, that help minority businesses grow through training, mentorship and additional support. This multi-year investment exceeds $1 million in the Atlanta market and is intended to expand the capacity of these organizations to help minority-owned, and specifically, black owned businesses thrive.

Those eligible can apply for a $10,000 grant at www.ComcastRISE.com.

