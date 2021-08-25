Colquitt police chief reported missing

article

The police chief of a southwestern Georgia city has been reported missing, according to media reports.

Colquitt Police Chief Kenny Kirkland was reported missing since around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, FOX 31 WFXL reported citing Miller County Sheriff Richard Morgan.

Chief Kirland is described as weighing about 275 pounds and is balding.

The sheriff said the chief could be driving a gray 2020 Ford F-150 with Georgia government tag GV7479P.

Anyone who sees the chief is asked to call Miller County Sheriff's Office at 229-758-3421 or 911 immediately.

