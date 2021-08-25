Colquitt police chief reported missing
article
COLQUITT, Ga. - The police chief of a southwestern Georgia city has been reported missing, according to media reports.
Colquitt Police Chief Kenny Kirkland was reported missing since around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, FOX 31 WFXL reported citing Miller County Sheriff Richard Morgan.
Chief Kirland is described as weighing about 275 pounds and is balding.
The sheriff said the chief could be driving a gray 2020 Ford F-150 with Georgia government tag GV7479P.
Anyone who sees the chief is asked to call Miller County Sheriff's Office at 229-758-3421 or 911 immediately.
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
_____
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Advertisement
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.