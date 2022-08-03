Firefighters pull 2 from burning southwest Atlanta home

article

Firefighters pulled two people from a burning southwest Atlanta home on Wednesday evening.

Crews arrived just after 8:45 p.m. to a home located in the 2400 block of Colorado Trail. Firefighters were told at least two people were still trapped inside the house.

Fire crews entered the burning home to search for them. Atlanta Fire Rescue Sgt. Cortez Stafford said a man was pulled from out through the garage door and a woman was brought through the front door.

Rescue crews quickly started CPR on both. Sgt. Cortez said the woman was rushed immediately to an area hospital. Her condition was not immediately known. The man was revived at the scene.

Firefighters battle a blaze at a home along Colorado Trail in southwest Atlanta on August 3, 2022. (FOX 5)

Officials said others inside the home were able to evacuate safely and there were no other reports of injuries.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the home.

Fire investigators also responded to the scene to determine the cause and nature of the fire.