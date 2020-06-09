College Park police investigate deadly shooting
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Police are investigating after a deadly shooting at a College Park apartment complex Tuesday.
It happened in the 3100 block of Godby Road. College Park police said officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.
The man was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.
The name of the man has not been released.
Information surrounding the shooting including a possible suspect was not immediately known.