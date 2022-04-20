Code officials inspect DeKalb County skating rink where 11-year-old boy was shot

article

Officials with the DeKalb County Code Compliance Administration were out at the skating rink where an 11-year-old boy was critically injured during weekend shooting.

Code officials said they were looking for any violations at the Golden Glide Skating Rink on Wesley Chapel Road following the shooting of D'Mari Johnson.

While inspectors did not release any details on potential violations found during their visit, they did say they expected the business to address those any concerns promptly.

$10K REWARD FOR GUNMAN WHO SHOT 11-YEAR-OLD BOY AT DEKALB COUNTY SKATING RINK

DeKalb County Code Compliance inspected the Golden Glide Skating Rink following the shooting of an 11-year-old boy. (FOX 5)

Calls to close skating rink where 11-year-old boy was shot

Attorney Shean Williams, who represents the 11-year-old boy's family, asked DeKalb County leaders to investigate the rink and shut it down temporarily.

"It's a nuisance and danger for our kids and families we are asking that it be shut down until there can be some absurdities that our kids and families can go to the skating rink and come home safely," Attorney Shean Williams of The Cochran Firm.

The family of the victim, D'Mari Johnson, said he is fighting for his life in a hospital in a medically induced coma.

The fifth grader was shot in the back of the head while leaving the Golden Glide skating rink just after 11 p.m. on April 9.

D'Mari's aunt Brittani Johnson said her nephew was a fine kid and good student who loved football and basketball.

"We are confused. We want answers, and we just want to know what's going on with D'Mari," Johnson said. "Please, somebody come forward and bring justice to our family."

"D'Mari just went to skating rink to have fun," said Williams said.

Williams alleged that the skating rink had "a history of violence … a history of fighting and shooting" and asked DeKalb County leaders to investigate the rink and shut it down temporarily.

Suspect who shot 11-year-old boy at skating rink still at large

Just after 11 p.m. on April 8, officers were called to the Golden Glide off of Wesley Chapel Road for a report of a shooting.

One witness had told FOX 5 there was a fight inside the business that spilled out into the parking lot, moments later she heard shots fired. Police found the boy with a gunshot wound and first responders rushed him to a hospital.

Video from the crime scene posted on social media shows adolescents and teenagers running and screaming in the parking lot as several shots were fired, the police chief said the 11-year-old may have been the subject of the argument or affiliated with the people in the argument.

(Courtesy of the family)

Police are looking at surveillance video and interviewing witnesses.

A suspect was identified, but has not been arrested. His identity has not been released.

According to Golden Glide's website, the rink is open until 11:30 p.m. on Saturdays. It's open as late as 3 a.m. on Fridays nights for "adult sessions."

Anyone with any information is asked to call DeKalb County Police Department detectives at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

$10,000 for person who shot 11-year-old boy at DeKalb County skating rink

Dr. Rashad Richey, a university professor and a radio show host on NewsTalk 1380 WAOK, announced a $10,000 reward on his show last week. He said he was disgusted to hear about the mayhem that left the young student critically wounded.

"When it comes to children, everybody should be on the same page about how this type of violence cannot be tolerated on any level. I'm not just asking law-abiding people to speak up, I'm asking the criminals, the drug dealers and folks who couldn't care less about doing the right thing to do the right thing because this is something everybody should be outraged by, said Dr. Richey, who used to skate at Golden Glide as a teen. "We're praying the 11-year-old victim is healed and praying for the gunman, who is believed to be a young man, because he also needs help," Dr. Richey added.