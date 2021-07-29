Cobb County officials working closely with health department during latest COVID-19 surge

With the latest surge in COVID-19 cases, Cobb County officials are following CDC guidelines and working closely with the department of health.

"We're in a high transmission of COVID virus and we have some higher percentage positive numbers too," said Dr. Janet Memark, the Director of Cobb & Douglas Public Health.

Dr. Janet Memark said in the past few weeks the number of COVID-19 cases has surged in Cobb and Douglas counties.

While Cobb County has not issued a mask mandate, as Atlanta and Savannah have done, there is a concerted effort to offer vaccinations to those who want them.



"We have a National Night Out with the police department in a couple of days and they'll have vaccinations available with that, and any other county event public health is eager to partner with us to provide vaccinations," said Ross Cavitt with Cobb County.

While there are no limitations on public gatherings, there will be plenty of masks available.

"We have concerts at Mable House this weekend sold out, events at the Jenny T Anderson Theatre. Emergency Management will be providing these venues with masks that will be on hand if people want to use them," said Cavitt.

With Cobb County students heading back to the classroom in just a few days, there are a lot of questions about masks.

Cobb schools have said masks will be optional. The CDC said children in K-12 should wear them. Dr. Memark said her children will have masks on.

"There are a number of kids not vaccinated in the school buildings we have this virus circulating widely right now, so everybody needs to wear their mask," said Dr. Memark.

