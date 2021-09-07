Cobb health board recommends schools follow CDC guidance on masks

With the high rate of COVID-19 cases in schools, a health board for Cobb County schools is advising the district adopts the position that children need to wear masks in school.

All board members agreed with the exception of Cobb Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale who abstained.

The vote came during a special meeting which was held virtually.

It was announced in a press release last week with the sole intent of discussing COVID-19 guidance in public and private schools in Cobb County.

The advisory panel includes Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, Cobb County Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale, Marietta Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera, and Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin.

Other members not associated with the school district include W. Wyman Pilcher, III, Pete Quinones, Dr. Carol Holtz, and Dr. Paula Greaves.

Marietta City Schools reinstated a district-wide mask mandate last month.

Masks are optional for students in the Cobb County School District.

It will now be up to Cobb Superintendent Ragsdale to make the final determination following the health board's recommendation.

