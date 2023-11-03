Cobb County woman, who has special bond with firefighter brother, gets to try out his job for a day

A Cobb County woman got the chance to experience what it is like to be a firefighter.

It was an unusual chain of events that led to Dawn Martin to becoming a firefighter for a day. It all started a couple of years ago when Dawn’s brother, Jeff Hackman, needed a kidney. Jeff is a firefighter for Miami-Dade County. Dawn came to her brother’s rescue and donated one of her kidneys to him.

That gift changed both of their lives.

"Now, because of her, I’m able to enjoy my family. I’m seeing my kids grow," said Jeff.

"After surgery, I took on a new lease on life that I had to take care of myself. I was 51, and I had a lot of life to live, and I didn’t want anything to hold me back," said Dawn.

Dawn started exercising and trying new things. Last August, Dawn ran a 5K to raise money for first responders in Cobb County.

"That was my first ever 5K, I walked, but I finished, and it was amazing," said Dawn.

Image 1 of 23 ▼ Dawn Martin and her brother, Jeff Hackman, share a special bond in several ways. (Supplied)

She raised the most money and was awarded with an opportunity to see what it was like to be a firefighter.

Jeff flew in from Miami to surprise her and be with her as she was a firefighter for a day.

She suited up at the Cobb Country Fire Training Center and went through a number of scenarios from carrying a hose into a dark building to forcing open a locked door.

"For me, it’s special to see her do the things I’ve done in my career, put your hands on the tools, a hose line," said Jeff.

It was a fun adventure for these siblings that comes with a much bigger message.

"I want the message out there that organ donation doesn’t stop you, you can live a good healthy life on one kidney," said Dawn.

Dawn has many more adventures planned, including going to Everest Base Camp with a group of other kidney donors.