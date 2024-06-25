Car going wrong way crashes into 84-year-old Marietta driver, police say

Three people were sent to the hospital after a crash at a Marietta intersection.

Cobb County Police investigated the crash at the intersection of Trickum Road and Timerbrook Trace Monday morning.

It appears the driver of a 2023 Chevrolet Express Van left his lane and hit the left side of a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu traveling the opposite direction.

Edward Jural, 33, of Dunwoody, was identified as the driver of the Express Van. He and his passenger, 47-year-old Penny Grigalanz of Marietta, were taken to the WellStar Kennestone Hospital to treat the minor injuries they sustained.

The driver of the Malibu was identified as 84-year-old Paul Borts of Marietta. His injuries were described as "serious," and he was also taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.