Cobb County student charged with raping another student at school

A McEachern High School student has been arrested for raping a fellow student, inside the school, police said.

Malachi Mpata,16, was booked into the Cobb County jail last week. The Powder Springs teen is facing felony charges of rape and sodomy.

Warrants state Mpata assaulted a 15-year-old girl at McEachern High School after the school day ended. While there are plenty of cameras in the school, the document said the alleged attack happened in an area not visible to cameras.

According to the warrant, Mpata pushed the girl against a wall, called her names, and grabbed her throat. It also states he slapped her and forced her to perform sex acts.

The warrant states, Mpata then forced her to go into the boys' restroom where he held her down, "his hand was around her neck" and he raped her.

A Cobb County School District spokesperson released a statement saying "As soon as school administration was alerted, the school immediately reported the incident to crimes against children and local authorities to continue the investigation."

Documents show the alleged assault occurred in mid-November. Last week, the Special Victims Unit with Cobb County Police charged 16-year-old Malachi Mpata.

He was booked into the Cobb County Detention Center on December 7.

School officials and police aren't releasing too many details because of the nature of the charges and the age of those involved. Officials have confirmed Mpata is no longer enrolled in Cobb Schools. They also wanted to make sure parents, students and staff know that if they have any safety concerns to call the safety alert tip line.

