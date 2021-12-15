Blink and you'd miss it: Police clock car doing 94 mph in Duluth school speed zone

article

Blink and you could miss it. Duluth police released a video of a driver speeding nearly three times the legal limit through a school zone.

The clip shows a white sedan jetting down the 3200 block of Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth past Duluth Middle School. It takes just a little over three seconds for the blur of a car to travel the just over 600 feet from where the school zone traffic camera is located to the intersection of Summit Ridge Parkway and the entrance to the school.

Police clocked the car as going 94 miles per hour.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, police wrote "SLOW THE ____ DOWN! Here is yet another speeder in one of our School Zones going 94 MPH. There is no excuse for this!"

People who replied to the post tend to agree.

"That’s ridiculous!!! I hope he likes that super speed fine he’s about to get…Maybe he’ll slow down after the fine and the increase in insurance!" one commenter wrote.

"Wow. That’s insanity on display," wrote another.

"That is just ridiculous...for any public street," yet another person wrote.

According to the Department of Driver's Services, Georgia's 'Super Speeder Law' defines a super speeder as a driver convicted of speeding at 75 mph or more on a two-lane road or at 85 mph and above on any road or highway in the State of Georgia.

The offender must pay fines in the jurisdiction where the speeding offense took place, and a $200 super speeder state fee is to be paid by the convicted driver.

The speed limit during the mornings and afternoons on school days is 35 mph when the lights are flashing. The speed limit during non-school zone times is 45 mph.

Earlier this year, that same camera caught a driver doing 83 mph.

Duluth implemented the school zone cameras during the summer of 2019. The program added cameras to monitor speed and provide officers with real-time, high-definition video. The cameras also alert police if a person with a temporary protection order enters the school zone.

